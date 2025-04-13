Joy News Editor Araba Koomson has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Accra

The wedding, which fell on Koomson's birthday on April 12, 2025, had some of her colleagues, including Israel Laryea and Roselyn Felli

YEN.com.gh has come across exclusive images from the colourful ceremony that have emerged online

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Joy News Editor Araba Koomson has gone off the spinsters' market. She got married in a beautiful ceremony in Accra on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The renowned broadcast journalist got married to her sweetheart, Kwabena Ofori Amanfo, in a colourful celebration of love.

Joy News' Araba Koomson ties the knot in a colourful wedding on April 12, 2025. Photo source: @real_vimlady, @mysterpratt

Source: Instagram

Details are sketchy of Koomson's wedding ceremony are sketchy, but YEN.com.gh understands she had both the traditional marriage ceremony and white wedding done.

While it was a private event, images from the wedding have found their way onto social media, including one from the traditional wedding shared by Koomson's colleague, broadcaster Afia Pokuaa 'Vim Lady'.

The Despite Media presenter shared the photo in which Koomson was dressed in a corseted kente dress dominated by yellow to congratulate her

"Congratulations to my dear Araba Koomson on your marriage to your sweetheart. God bless you and be the glue in this new chapter of your life," she said.

See Vim Lady's post below:

YEN.com.gh also sighted some videos from the wedding on Instagram. One of the videos shared by photographer Urban Phlicks showed Joy News presenters Becky, Israel Laryea, and others at the wedding.

Other videos shared by famous emcee, Myster Pratt, showed Araba Koomson wearing a white gown and dancing on the floor with her husband, who was rocking a white suit.

In another video on Instagram, the Joyn News Editor was spotted rocking a red gown and posing for pictures with some guests at their wedding reception.

"Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Ofori Amanfo. From gracing our screens to glowing down the aisle — I celebrate you, Araba Koomson @arabakoomson , a true queen both on-air and in love. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

It was a double celebration for Koomson, who also turned a year older on her wedding day.

Joy News' Araba Koomson celebrates her birthday on April 12. Photo source: @arabakoomson

Source: Instagram

Congrats pour on Araba Koomson after wedding

Since the images from Araba Koomson's wedding emerged online, congratulations have been pouring in from her admirers. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

rosemmensah said:

"Arabs, the farmer 👏👏👏👏. Congratulations."

abigailoduroow said:

"Congratulations to her."

berthananaamaasiedua said:

"Congratulations."

doreennyarko73 said:

"Awwww Congratulations🎊 to her am sooo happy for her."

Sam George's younger brother marries

In other wedding news on YEN.com.gh, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George's brother tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the same day as Araba Koomson's.

The groom, Emmanuel George, was spotted showing off some impressive dance moves with his bride.

In a later video, which has since gone viral, the politician's brother opened up about how he met the love of his life on Snapchat.

His story has inspired many on social media, with some netizens promising to change their hesitant attitude towards replying to messages online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh