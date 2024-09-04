20 Most iconic cartoon characters with curly hair, ranked

The TV and film industries have made significant headway in recent years, with characters of colour at the heart of stories. As the characters mature, the texture and pattern of their hair mimic that of humans, making for an exciting watch. Curly hair comes in different shapes, colours, and lengths, and humans are thrilled to see more curly-haired cartoon characters appearing in various animated works. Uncover the most iconic cartoon characters with curly hair and why they are unique.

Miss Grotke (L), Moana (M), and Camilo (R) are some of the most iconic cartoon characters with curly hair. Photo: @vibeitsherstory, @africanize_, @Mannequin_XX on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cartoons have played an essential role in everyone's lives since childhood. Since curly hair is lively and fun, it makes a few personalities stand out. As a result, several animated characters have declined to make a statement by wearing straight hair, avoiding a monotone appearance. Here are the most iconic cartoon characters with curly hair.

Most iconic cartoon characters with curly hair

Curly hair can give a cartoon character a trendy style and silhouette that draws your attention. After all, one of the primary things individuals notice about a character is their mane, so having curls may help them stand out. Here is the list of the most iconic cartoon characters with curly hair.

Cartoon character Voiced by Merida Kelly Macdonald Marge Simpson Julie Kavner Mirabel Madrigal Stephanie Beatriz Betty Boop Margie Hines Cleveland Brown Mike Henry, Arif Zahir Moana Auliʻi Cravalho Tip Tucci Rihanna Ginger Foutley Melissa Disney Usopp Jacob Gibson, Kappei Yamaguchi, Sonny Strait, Jason Griffith Susie Carmichael Cree Summer, Elizabeth Daily Otto Rocket Joseph Ashton Chuckie Finster Jessica DiCicco, Candi Milo, Christine Cavanaugh, Nancy Cartwright Reggie Rocket Megan Parlen Carl Wheezer Rob Paulsen Gerald Johanssen Jamil Walker Smith, Benjamin Flores, Jr. Sideshow Bob Kelsey Grammer Darren Patterson Kenny Blank Butthead Mike Judge Camilo Madrigal Rhenzy Feliz Miss Grotke Allyce Beasley

1. Merida

Merida is the main character in Disney/Pixar's 2012 picture Brave (2012). Photo: @MeridaDisneyCharacter

Source: Facebook

Full name: Merida

Merida First appearance: Brave (2012)

(2012) Voiced by: Kelly Macdonald

Merida is the main character in Disney/Pixar's 2012 picture Brave (2012). She possesses long, wild, wavy red hair, pale skin, blue eyes, and a slim build. Her main attire is a dark teal-emerald green classic wool robe with beautiful slits for movement when aiming.

2. Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson is a member of the Simpsons family and a character in the American cartoon comedy The Simpsons. Photo: @TheSimpsons

Source: Facebook

Full name: Marjorie Jacqueline "Marge" Simpson

Marjorie Jacqueline "Marge" Simpson First appearance: "Good Night" The Tracey Ullman Show (1997)

"Good Night" (1997) Voiced by: Julie Kavner

Marge Simpson is a member of the Simpsons family and a character in the American cartoon comedy The Simpsons. Her striking blue beehive hairdo was motivated by a blend of the Brides from Bride of Frankenstein and Margaret Groening's 1960s style.

3. Mirabel Madrigal

Mirabel Madrigal is a fictitious character from Encanto (2021). Photo: @beautifulcartoonpictures

Source: Facebook

Full name: Mirabel Madrigal

Mirabel Madrigal First appearance: Encanto (2021)

(2021) Voiced by: Stephanie Beatriz

Mirabel Madrigal is a fictitious character from Encanto (2021). She was created by filmmakers Byron Howard and Jared Bush. She is portrayed as an imperfect, eccentric, sentimental, and sympathetic 15-year-old girl who happens to be the only Madrigal member who does not acquire a miraculous talent. Mirabel has curly black hair and wears vast spectacles.

4. Betty Boop

Betty Boop is an iconic cartoon character created by Grim Natwick. Photo: @thebettyboopcollection

Source: Facebook

Full name: Betty Boop

Betty Boop First appearance: Dizzy Dishes (1930)

(1930) Voiced by: Margie Hines

Betty Boop is an iconic cartoon character created by Grim Natwick at Dave Fleischer's request. She debuted in the Talkartoon and Betty Boop movies, made by Fleischer Studios and distributed by Paramount Pictures. Between 1930 and 1939, Betty appeared in 90 theatrical cartoons. She has also appeared in comic strips and mass merchandise.

5. Cleveland Brown

Cleveland Brown is a fictitious character from the animated TV comedy Family Guy and its sequel series, The Cleveland Show. Photo: @Premier_Ball0

Source: Twitter

Full name: Cleveland Orenthal Brown Sr.

Cleveland Orenthal Brown Sr. First appearance: Family Guy : "Death Has a Shadow" (1999)

: "Death Has a Shadow" (1999) Voiced by: Mike Henry, Arif Zahir

Cleveland Brown is a fictitious character from the animated TV comedy Family Guy and its sequel series, The Cleveland Show. He is typically shown as very patient and gentle, with only a few instances where he has lost his anger and turned violent. However, Cleveland is disturbed by racist behaviour. He serves as the warning voice when other characters devise ridiculous plots.

6. Moana

Moana is the title character in Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2016 film Moana. Photo: @HollywoodHandle

Source: Twitter

Full name: Moana of Motunui

Moana of Motunui First appearance: Moana (2016)

(2016) Voiced by: Auliʻi Cravalho

Moana is the title character in Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2016 film Moana. She is the determined child of a Polynesian village chief selected by the ocean to reconnect a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti. Moana gained tremendous popularity for her independence, and Cravalho for her singing performance. She is one of the best movie characters with curly hair.

7. Tip Tucci

Tip Tucci stars as the deuteragonist in the movie Home. Photo: @CaribbeanOTD

Source: Twitter

Full name: Gratuity "Tip" Tucci

Gratuity "Tip" Tucci First appearance: Home (2015)

(2015) Voiced by: Rihanna

Tip Tucci stars as the deuteragonist in the movie Home and the protagonist in the television series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. One of the best cartoon characters with curly brown hair, she is a courageous, kind, persistent, and resourceful young lady. Tip has dark skin, medium-length curly brown hair, and green eyes. She dresses casually, such as in an orange hoodie.

8. Ginger Foutley

Ginger Foutley is the primary character in As Told by Ginger. Photo: @GingerFoutley

Source: Facebook

Full name: Ginger Foutley

Ginger Foutley First appearance: The Party (1968)

(1968) Voiced by: Melissa Disney

Ginger Foutley is the primary character in As Told by Ginger. She is a typical girl who lives in Sheltered Shrubs, Connecticut. Ginger wasn't viewed as "popular" until she became close friends with Courtney Gripling, a typical "school diva." She is one of the 90's cartoon characters with curly hair.

9. Usopp

Usopp is a fictional character from the One Piece franchise. Photo: @Thuminnoo

Source: Twitter

Full name: Usopp

Usopp First appearance: One Piece (1999)

(1999) Voiced by: Jacob Gibson, Kappei Yamaguchi, Sonny Strait, Jason Griffith

Usopp is a fictional character from the One Piece franchise. He is the sniper for the Straw Hat Pirates. Usopp is one of the Straw Hat Pirates' most sentimental members, crying or enraged when experiencing emotional hardship. He is one of the best anime characters with curly hair.

10. Susie Carmichael

Susie Carmichael is Angelica's best friend and a minor character in the Rugrats series. Photo: @TheBaddestMitch

Source: Twitter

Full name: Susanna Yvonne "Susie" Carmichael

Susanna Yvonne "Susie" Carmichael First appearance: Meet the Carmichaels (1993)

(1993) Voiced by: Cree Summer, Elizabeth Daily

Susie Carmichael is Angelica's best friend and a minor character in the Rugrats series. She is an African-American girl who resides directly across the street from the Pickles. Susie is the complete opposite of Tommy's cousin Angelica. As a result, she is always willing to back Tommy and his pals in their adventures, even when it means standing up to Angelica.

11. Otto Rocket

Otto Rocket is the protagonist of Rocket Power. Photo: @TheNostalgic90s

Source: Facebook

Full name: Otto Rocket

Otto Rocket First appearance: New Squid on the Block (2007)

(2007) Voiced by: Joseph Ashton

Otto Rocket is the protagonist of Rocket Power. He is a 10-year-old child who lives in Ocean Shores with his elder sister, Reggie, and his bereaved dad, Raymundo. Otto is a competent, outstanding, highly skilled athlete who has won numerous surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding competitions.

12. Chuckie Finster

Otto Rocket is the main character of Rocket Power. Photo: @goofygingerprick

Source: Facebook

Full name: Charles Crandall Norbert Finster Jr. (III)

Charles Crandall Norbert Finster Jr. (III) First appearance: Tommy's First Birthday (1991)

(1991) Voiced by: Jessica DiCicco, Candi Milo, Christine Cavanaugh, Nancy Cartwright

Otto is one of Disney's male characters with curly hair. He is the main character of Rocket Power. He is a competent, outstanding, and highly competitive athlete who has won numerous skateboarding, surfing, and snowboarding competitions. He's also very comfortable with a bicycle, rollerblades, and the captain's hockey team, a regional youth league street.

13. Reggie Rocket

Reggie Rocket is one of the primary characters of Rocket Power. Photo: @dezicrens1

Source: Twitter

Full name: Regina "Reggie" Rocket

Regina "Reggie" Rocket First appearance: New Squid on the Block

Voiced by: Megan Parlen

Reggie Rocket is one of the primary characters of Rocket Power. She is Otto's 12-year-old sibling and the sole female in "Team Rocket". Reggie is a promising publisher who, while equally competitive and skilled as an athlete, is more composed and mature.

14. Carl Wheezer

Carl Wheezer is a monocled, dim-witted boy who is one of Jimmy's closest friends. Photo: @madimorphis

Source: Twitter

Full name: Carlton "Carl" Ulysses Wheezer

Carlton "Carl" Ulysses Wheezer First appearance: Jimmy Neutron: Runaway Rocketboy!

Voiced by: Rob Paulsen

Carl Wheezer is a monocled, dim-witted boy who is one of Jimmy's closest friends. He and his parents are allergic to various items, even those that do not usually cause allergic reactions. Carl adores llamas, and his enthusiasm for them is frequently used as a running humour throughout the series.

15. Gerald Johanssen

Gerald Johanssen portrays the main character in the television series Hey Arnold! Photo: @IanIanson

Source: Twitter

Full name: Gerald Martin Johanssen

Gerald Martin Johanssen First appearance: Hey Arnold! (1996)

(1996) Voiced by: Jamil Walker Smith, Benjamin Flores, Jr.

Gerald Johanssen portrays the main character in the television series Hey Arnold! and other connected media. He is Arnold's best buddy and Phoebe's boyfriend. Gerald is of African-American descent. His most distinguishing features are his high-top fade and red shirt with the number 33 on it. He also sports blue jeans and white and red trainers.

16. Sideshow Bob

Sideshow Bob is a frequent character on the animated TV show The Simpsons. Photo: @TheSimpsons

Source: Twitter

Full name: Dr. Robert Underdunk Terwilliger Jr.

Dr. Robert Underdunk Terwilliger Jr. First appearance: The Telltale Head (1990)

(1990) Voiced by: Kelsey Grammer

Sideshow Bob is a frequent character on the animated TV show The Simpsons. Kelsey Grammer plays him, and he initially appears in the episode The Telltale Head. Bob is a self-described genius, a Yale University graduate, and a supporter of high culture, which includes adopting a transatlantic accent akin to Grammer's character of Dr. Frasier Crane.

17. Darren Patterson

Darren Patterson is a crucial character in the Nickelodeon cartoon series As Told By Ginger. Photo: @GingerTales

Source: Facebook

Full name: Darren Patterson

Darren Patterson First appearance: The Party (2015)

(2015) Voiced by: Kenny Blank

Darren Patterson is a crucial character in the Nickelodeon cartoon series As Told By Ginger. He is relaxed, dependable, and down to earth, but his fame suffers due to his embarrassing and awkward dental orthopaedics.

18. Butthead

Butthead is a fictitious character and one of the two lead characters of the MTV/Paramount+ cartoon comedy Beavis and Butthead. Photo: @cherylwillie

Source: Twitter

Full name: Butthead

Butthead First appearance : Frog Baseball (1992)

: (1992) Voiced by: Mike Judge

Butthead is a fictitious character and one of the two lead characters of the MTV/Paramount+ cartoon comedy Beavis and Butthead. Mike Judge, the show's creator, voices him. Judge gained the moniker Butthead during his undergraduate days when he met a handful of other students with the designations 'Butthead' and 'IronButt'.

19. Camilo Madrigal

Camilo Madrigal appears as a minor character in Disney's animated movie Encanto, due out in 2021. Photo: @Mannequin_XX

Source: Twitter

Full name: Camilo Madrigal

Camilo Madrigal First appearance: Encanto (2021)

(2021) Voiced by: Rhenzy Feliz

Camilo Madrigal appears as a minor character in Disney's animated movie Encanto, due out in 2021. He's a teenager who was born to amuse. Throw in his magical gift, which allows him to change his look to be whatever he wants to be at the time, and he's set for stardom.

20. Miss Grotke

Miss Grotke teaches fourth grade at Third Street School. Photo: @KatharineNakaue

Source: Twitter

Full name: Miss Alordayne Grotke

Miss Alordayne Grotke First appearance: The New Kid (1997)

(1997) Voiced by: Allyce Beasley

Miss Grotke teaches fourth grade at Third Street School. She is kind and friendly, although a little quirky. Her students love her because she is the only teacher who advocates for them. She enjoys performing magic acts in clubs. Miss Grotke also enjoys meditation and has an overbite similar to Gretchen's.

Several iconic cartoon characters have curly hair. This list features a few female and male characters with curly hair, including Merida from Brave, Reggie Rocket from New Squid on the Block, and Moana.

Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of red-haired cartoon characters. Red-haired characters in films, anime, and cartoons frequently represent distinct characteristics and intriguing narratives. Their distinctive hair makes them memorable and beloved by admirers.

Cartoon characters with red hair might have both short and long hair. Some of them feature swirls and curls, which add to their beauty. Read the article to learn about some of the notable red-haired characters.

Source: YEN.com.gh