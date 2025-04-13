U20 AFCON: Ghana drawn in Group C to face Senegal, DR Congo and CAR
- The Black Satellites of Ghana has been drawn into Group C for the upcoming U20 Africa Cup of Nations
- Coach Desmond Offei's side will face a tough group featuring Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic
- The draw sets the stage for a highly competitive campaign as Ghana aims to make a strong impression in the tournament
Ghana’s U20 national team has been placed in Group C for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Egypt in 2025.
The official draw was held on Sunday, April 13, in Cairo, where Ghana was grouped alongside Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic—setting up a competitive challenge for the Black Satellites.
In preparation for the tournament, the team resumed training in Accra last week, with head coach Desmond Ofei leading a rigorous program.
As part of their buildup, the Black Satellites are expected to play a number of friendly matches to fine-tune tactics and boost squad cohesion ahead of their departure for Egypt.
Should Ghana progress beyond the group stage, they could potentially face strong sides such as hosts Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, or Zambia in the knockout rounds.
The team is aiming to make a deep run in the competition and revive their legacy at youth level on the African stage.
Source: YEN.com.gh
