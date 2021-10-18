The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has been trending for the comments he made at the graduation ceremony of the University of Professional Studies.

Speaking to the 2021 graduating class of UPSA, he said the government payroll is full and cannot accommodate more numbers in the public sector.

In view of that, he called on the graduates to venture into entrepreneurship or better still, start their own business.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta

Source: Getty Images

His comment has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians who do not agree with the finance minister and do not see sense in the comment he made.

Below are some reactions gathered from YEN.com.gh's earlier story shared on Facebook.

Osborn Deladem said time will tell what the hard truth is.

Time will tell what the hard truth is. Hmmmm

Good Samaritan sarcastically said he now understands why the national pledge ends with 'so help me God'

I now understand WHY the GHANA NATIONAL PLEDGE didn't End at AMEN but rather So Help Me God, because of Akufo Addo and his FRAUDULENT Appointees.

Jerry Panou said startups should be given tax holidays.

Then they should stop frustrating startups. Give us tax holidays.

Deemi Walters said in Ghana, it is all about the survival of the fittest.

Our system of governance doesn't really work for the people it has always been survival of the fittest.

Emmanuel Bonnah said John Mahama needs a nationwide apology.

John Mahama needs a nationwide apology.

Martin Woku Anlimah said article 71 should be scrapped to employ more youth.

Scrap Article 71 and u will have more space to employ the Youths.

Empress Naana Jennel says Ofori Atta was speaking the truth.

He's telling the truth cos they don't have anything left for us unless we fight for our own survival... relying on the government is a waste of time.

Fohghy Ohne says in 2024, our votes will also be full

Good one there but let me remind you people that 2024 our vote is also full so start to vote for yourself thank you.

Khing Isco Jnr said education has become useless.

Education is becoming useless in this era.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, former President Mahama said people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis. He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keep going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said.

Mahama said this year, many unions were unhappy when an insignificant 4% increment was given to them while Article 71 officeholders were given bigger increments.

