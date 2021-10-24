The wife of Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah aka Jesus Ahoufe has confirmed the police has found a weapon at their home following a search

Vivian Appiah claimed the police sneaked her husband to search their home, where they found a registered gun

The beleaguered woman spoke to Citi TV

Vivian Appiah, the wife of Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah aka Jesus Ahoufe, has confirmed the police has found a weapon at their home following her husband's arrest on October 19.

Jesus Ahoufe was arrested over his doom prophecy about Shatta Wale.

Speaking on Accra FM on September 28, the preacher revealed that the dancehall musician would be shot on October 18, 2021, as he called for prayers to prevent it.

'A Gun was Found at Our Home after Police Search' - Jesus Ahoufe's Wife Reveals Photo credit: Citi News/pulse.com.gh

Source: UGC

The founder and leader of Newlife Kingdom Chapel International has since been kept in custody and denied bail as Shatta Wale claims his prophecy forced him to stage his shooting stunt.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Wife of Jesus Ahoufe speaks

Vivian Appiah, wife of Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah aka Jesus Ahoufe, told Citi TV the police sneaked her husband to search their home, where they found the registered gun.

"We were all here my husband was here with us, so we were back and forth with the crime officer and he said we should calm down and they would grant him bail tonight so we were all hoping that tonight we will get bail," she recalled.

She continued:

''I was sitting in front of my car and one of my sons said Mummy they are taking Daddy away and I said to where? So I took my phone and called him and said they are taking him home ... so I stayed here with some church members.''

Vivian Appiah confirmed the police found the gun after they searched their home.

''I don't know what they were looking for, but when they went inside my house, all I know is that they have searched everywhere and saw my husband's registered gun".

According to her, the police brought the gun to the Accra Regional Police Command. Her husband has been denied bail and is set to re-appear in court on October 25, 2021.

Click to watch the video:

Meanwhile, the artiste, Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was arrested by the police and subsequently denied bail by a court on October 21, 2021, for his alleged involvement in the publication of fake news relating to his gun attack.

He was remanded for one week in prison custody and later transferred to the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison to serve his remand time until October 26, 2021, when he will re-appear in court.

Also arrested by the police for the spreading of false information in connection with the alleged gunshot attack are two friends of Shatta Wale.

They are Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.

Source: Yen