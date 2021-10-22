A throwback video of Shatta Wale asking the IGP to jail some celebs has popped up

In the video, the dancehall star was seen seated in what looked like his bedroom

Shatta Wale is currently on remand in police custody pending his next court hearing

Outspoken dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known by the stage name Shatta Wale, has been spotted in an old video asking the IGP to arrest people.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen seated in what looked like his bedroom while making his submission.

According to him, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service should be up and doing and arrest some personalities in the entertainment industry.

The Botue crooner was heard recommending that some celebs in the country should be jailed between 2-3 months.

This, according to Shatta Wale, was going to teach some of these celebs to know and understand what it means to be experiencing a hustling life.

He added that all the musicians and other celebs who are 'stubborn' must be punished with jail time.

Shatta Wale appeared quite serious while making his submission to show that he would be happy to see some changes in the entertainment industry.

The dancehall artiste is currently swallowing his own words and enduring his bitter pill following his arrest and subsequently being placed on remand for a whole week.

Shatta Wale was arrested following a shooting prank he staged which according to authorities, caused fear and panic.

This was in response to a prophecy that came his way which alleged that he was going to be shot on October 18, 2021.

The Ayoo hitmaker was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday, October 21, 2021, following his arrest on Tuesday.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Three others, Kojo Owusu Koranteng a.k.a. Nana Dope, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, who have been charged for abetment have also been sentenced to one week remand in police custody.

A video has popped up showing Shatta Wale's appearance in court. He arrived in a white outfit and was ushered out of the police van by police personnel.

