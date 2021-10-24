The driver of a black Mercedes Benz captured driving carelessly at the Airport traffic lights in Accra has been arrested

Kofi Sasa was filmed driving dangerously into the middle of the four-lane road and later speeding off

The police picked him up on Sunday morning, October 24

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz, who was captured on camera in a dangerous driving scene at the Airport traffic lights in Accra, has been arrested by the police, Joy News reported.

Kofi Sasa was spotted driving dangerously at the Airport traffic light on Saturday evening.

In the video widely circulated on social media, he drives into the middle of the four-lane road, turning his car in circles and eventually speeding off before the traffic light turns green.

Mr Sasa: Driver who Showed Off Mercedes Benz in Dangerous Driving Arrested Photo credit: Joy News

Source: UGC

Many who saw the video on social media asked about the identity of the driver.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a swift response to the viral video, personnel from the Airport Police picked up Mr Sasa on Sunday morning, October 24.

Click to watch the video:

Jesus Ahoufe's Wife Speaks

Meanwhile, Vivian Appiah, the wife of Bishop Appiah aka Jesus Ahoufe, has confirmed the police has found a weapon at their home following her husband's arrest on October 19.

Jesus Ahoufe was arrested over his doom prophecy about Shatta Wale.

Speaking on Accra FM on September 28, the preacher revealed that the dancehall musician would be shot on October 18, 2021, as he called for prayers to prevent it.

Source: Yen