30 people have been burnt to death at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region

The accident occurred on Tuesday dawn, October 2, 2021

The speeding 40-seater bus reportedly drove into a stationary vehicle at the Akomadan barrier

Thirty people are feared dead after a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region crashed into a stationary vehicle at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

The vehicle, which was carrying 37 passengers, caught fire with 30 of its occupants burning to death after the bus drove into the vehicle at a Police Check Point at Akomadan.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday dawn, October 2, 2021, according to a report filed by Kasapafmonline

An eyewitness who happened to be one of the passengers aboard the bus managed to break the glass to escape.

Photo of mangled vehicle Photo credit: Kasapafmonline.com

Narrating what exactly happened, the eyewitness named Kwasi said the driver who was by then driving at top speed was forced to apply the brakes upon reaching the makeshift checkpoint.

“Because he was on top speed, he couldn’t break immediately and crashed into a stationary vehicle at the barrier resulting in the accident…,” he narrated.

Kwasi revealed that the vehicle caught fire after the accident due to the impact of the accident.

“The impact of the crash was great so most of us who were sleeping woke up and started calling for help when the fire started from the front…,” he said.

He added that about 10 passengers managed to escape through the glass window.

17 dead in Offinso-Abofuor accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that about 17 people are feared dead in a gory accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday dawn, November 1, 2021 at Offinso Abofour in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region.

The police said the deceased comprise 14 females and three males.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, 15 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The report indicated that a Sprinter Bus heading towards the North with head porters, also known as 'kayayei' numbering 31 collided head-on with a trailer loaded with logs traveling down south.

