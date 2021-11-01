The Mercedez Benz driver who was driving recklessly at the Opeibea traffic light has been fined.

He was fined GH¢1800

He pleaded guilty to the charge of careless and dangerous driving and posing danger to road users

Accra - Kofi Buckman, the gentleman who was captured in a viral video driving the Mercedez Benz recklessly at the Opeibea traffic light has been fined.

A Kaneshie District Court fined him GH¢1800 when he pleaded guilty to the charge of careless and dangerous driving and posing danger to road users.

He pleaded guilty when he was arraigned before the court on November 1, 2021, after his inability to appear on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Reckless Mercedes Benz driver, Kofi Sasa Buckman Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

Mercedez driver failed to appear in court

The driver of the Mercedes Benz who decided to pull a reckless stunt in traffic at the Opeibea traffic light failed to appear in court.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to a report filed by JoyNews, the 28-year-old fell sick after he was granted bail for reckless driving.

Kofi Buckman was supposed to appear before the court earlier today, Monday, October 25, but was unable to, due to his medical condition.

According to Supt John Atanga of the Airport MTTD, the defendant was on admission at the hospital.

“It is unfortunate the court matter could not come on... this morning we had a document from his doctors that late last night he was taken ill and is currently under observation," he said.

Supt Atanga however added that the police will wait till the medical facility treating Kofi reports that he is okay to stand trial.

Viral Video

On Saturday, October 23, the video of Kofi Buckman riding dangerously on the Airport traffic light in Accra went viral on social media.

He was using a black Mercedes Benz dangerously beneath a traffic mild that had signaled motorists to forestall.

He then drove into the center of the 4-lane street and, in a quick and livid film fashion, drove his vehicle in circles and finally sped off earlier than the traffic light's indication.

Source: Yen News