The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, called on the media to use their platforms to help the Police in the maintenance of law and order

He encouraged them to collectively confront issues affecting the security of the country

Dampare said this at a meeting between the Police Administration and editors, media managers, and partners

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP George Akuffo Dampare, has called on the media to use their powerful platforms to partner with the Police in the maintenance of law and order.

Dampare also encouraged the media to collectively confront issues affecting the security of the country.

He made this known at a meeting between the Police Administration and editors, media managers, and partners at the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

President of Ghana Journalist Association, Roland Affail Monney, and IGP George Akufo-Dampare

Source: Facebook

The meeting was to dialogue on ways to improve the symbiotic relationship that exists between the media and the Police in order to promote a more peaceful, safe, and law-abiding society.

It also offered the Police the opportunity to listen to concerns of the media about policing in the country.

S some of the deliberations at the meeting focused on the relationship between the media and the Police and how this can be improved for effective partnership in crime-fighting and public education on security

Performance of the Police in the maintenance of law and order, police conduct on and off the road, police snap check duties.

The post has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.

Yao Adu Asamoah said the systems are going to work

Gradually police Service is getting there, Ghana is getting there. The system is going to work.

Kojo Pee Dodowa Town referred to the meeting with the media as being proactive.

Proactiveness.

Nii Ashley had a rather interesting reaction to the meeting that was held.

Pls from here, meet bloggers and online content creators else you will arrest a lot for publication of false information. Some are genuinely not aware of the repercussions.

Martin Amidu Junior said going forward editors who publish fake news should be arrested.

Please Ghana Police arrest any editor who will publish fake news

Dampare introduces police shuttle services

The new substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has introduced Police shuttle services.

This is meant to facilitate the movement of police personnel from their homes to various duty points and vice-versa.

Also, it is to help ease the burden of officers commuting, as well as to ensure that personnel who carry weapons for duty, do so under safe conditions.

Source: Yen.com.gh