Independent candidate and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has promised Ghanaians he will establish a Traders' bank

He has also promised to eliminate nuisance taxes at the ports to ease the cost of doing business and drive growth

He also promised people of the Western Region that he will bring an end to Galamsey activities in the area

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has promised traders in the Western Region that if elected president, he will establish a Traders' bank to provide loans for traders.

During his visit to markets in the Western Region on Monday, April 15, he explained that establishing the Traders’ Bank was one of his many policies to transform Ghana into a major trade hub and drive socioeconomic development.

The former Trade minister explained that the Traders Bank would complement other trade-friendly policies, such as his promise to eliminate duties and taxes at the ports within the first two years of his presidency and his shift from Ghana’s heavy reliance on indirect taxes to direct taxes.

He also promised the traders in the West Region that he would construct a modern market to improve the environment in which they worked and reduce the congestion in the area.

Kyerematen, thus, urged the traders to vote for him during the December 7 elections.

He stated that he had to form the Movement of Change to provide Ghanaians with a viable alternative to the duopoly, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, who he accuses of failing to deliver progress and development to the Ghanaian people despite sharing power for the past 30 years.

He said it was time Ghanaians changed their voting habit and voted him, an independent candidate, into power.

Alan to end Galamsey

He also promised the people of the Western Region that if he became president, he would end illegal mining activities in water bodies and forest reserves.

The independent candidate said his future government would prioritise incorporating small-scale miners into the formal mining industry and regulating their activities to protect Ghana’s natural environment.

He said he would promote responsible mining by improving access to finance for small-scale miners to acquire modern equipment for their activities.

Alan to make Ghana the country with the lowest tax regime in ECOWAS

YEN.com.gh also reported that Alan Kyerematen, says he intends to make Ghana the country with the lowest tax regime in ECOWAS if elected president.

He noted that there are several unnecessary tax handles at the Tema port that are hindering seamless business transactions.

He intends to abolish most of these taxes and consolidate a few others to ensure that taxes at the port do not hinder businesses.

