The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has said Ghanaians must show gratitude

He was reacting to the many complaints that have been made against the government following the recent hike in fuel price

Okraku Mantey listed some interventions by the government that Ghanaians must be grateful for rather than complain over fuel price

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has ordered Ghanaians to stop complaining over the rising cost of fuel in Ghana.

Over the past few months, the price of fuel keeps skyrocketing almost every week and this case caused many people to complain and lose hope in the government.

However, Okraku Mantey believes the complaints are unnecessary for the reasons he gave.

According to him, the government tried it best to roll out projects and policies for the good of everyone in the country, therefore, the complaints are unfair.

This is contained in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghbase.com.

Okraku Mantey is reported to have admitted the rising cost of fuel but was sharp to add that during the pandemic, the government allowed the citizenry to enjoy free electricity, and free water.

He said that it was during that same pandemic that the government initiated its 1 constituency, 1 ambulance, in addition to the Free SHS policy, and so the complaints should be reduced.

Fuel price increase

Fuel Prices at various pump stations in the country went up on the evening of Thursday, November 4, 2021.

This follows the earlier 7% increment on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The upward review in petroleum prices was made known by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

We are just about ending the first and current price window on October 15 and start the second on the 16th and that is when the adjustment will take place and reflect in fuel prices,” the CEO of AOMC, Kwaku Agyemang Duah, explained.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has said that people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis.

He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

