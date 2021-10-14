Dampare has introduced shuttle services for the Ghana Police Service

Accra - The new substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has introduced Police shuttle services

This is meant to facilitate the movement of police personnel from their homes to various duty points and vice-versa.

Also, it is to help ease the burden of officers commuting, as well as to ensure that personnel who carry weapons for duty, do so under safe conditions.

Polic shuttle services Photo credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the programme has been implemented in 15 out of the 16 operational regions.

Buses have, therefore, been deployed on designated routes with pick-up and drop off points to ensure the safe and easy transportation of personnel, especially during rush hour.

The initiative is also expected to give some respite to officers and further boost their morale for enhanced performance.

Below are some photos of the shuttle service.

The post has drawn some reactions from Ghanaians as they are impressed with the initiative.

Mabel Aku Baneseh an award-winning journalist was impressed with the initiative.

Impressive.

Emmanuel Ofori said Dampare is a legend.

A Revolutionary leader we have now. Dampare is a legend.

Abdul Hameed lauded the initiative since having to commute to work in trotro can be very demotivating.

This is a very good initiative. The stress of Trotro alone is a demotivating factor for any worker especially the police. On a lighter note, drivers can now stop asking us to move to the back for Papa Police to have the front seat. Kudos to the police leadership ·

Nana Quophi Berchie Casemiro prayed God blesses the IGP.

God bless the IGP. This man has won the hearts of many Ghanaians. May God continue to guide you and the Police Service

Daniel Dushie said it is a great initiative.

It is a great initiative! It will increase the morale of the service,and provide safety and dignity for the work they do. A great commendation to the new leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

