Police recruitment: Body selection, documentation begins Thursday, November 4

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it would on Thursday, November 4, 2021, begin screening for all who passed the first stage of the recruitment process.

The screening exercise is expected to end on Tuesday, November 11, 2021 for general duty recruits, tradesmen, general graduates, and professional graduates.

In a release sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghana Police Service noted that the date for the screening of medical professionals and lawyers will be communicated later.

Some applicants partaking in a recruitment process Photo credit: 3news.com.gh

Source: UGC

Applicants who qualified to the next stage of the screening process have been asked to report to the screening centers with proof of registration, birth certificate, junior high school (JHS) certificate, and other appropriate certificates for categories applied for.

It is important to note that applicants are expected to report to their assigned centers unaccompanied.

The Ghana Police Service has however, advised applicants to “strictly adhere to the scheduled date and time to avoid overcrowding and chaos at the screening centres”.

“Applicants who fail to abide by the reporting protocols will be disqualified.,” the police release stated.

The post has generated some reactions.

Nanahemea Akyeabea Adu hoped the knowledgeable ones qualify.

I just hope this time around no protocol outdid the knowledgeable and qualify ones.

Francis Freeman Gh wished the applicants all the best.

All the best to all applicants.

King Faisal said those who will get the job will not go through the recruitment stress

Those who will get the job won't be part of this exercise. None of them will be recruited!

Kennedy Effah asked why they wanted those with JHS certificates.

You people dey use JHS certificate for what? What's the idea behind it?

Chances of enlisting into the immigration service is slim

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), started the second stage of the recruitment into the service to augment the workforce.

The second phase of the process was shrouded with a lot of public debate about somewhat unreasonable causes for which some applicants were removed from the process.

Even though the service has its standards to recruit people, Ghanaians feel that they should have been more considerate as some individuals who were disqualified due to height are more than qualified to serve in the service.

A gentleman the YEN team spoke to said even though he had correct documents, had passed the body and height check, he is not quite sure he stands a chance.

According to him, the rate at which people were using who they know to go through the process without any hitches leaves him a bit worried.

