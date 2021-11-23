COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be made compulsory - GHS

The Ghana Health Service said it would soon make the vaccination compulsory

This, the GHS said will help the country achieve herd immunity by next year

The Director-General of the GHS said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

In a report filed by Pulse.com.gh, GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye Photo credit: Ministry of Information

Source: Facebook

“Yes, I am sure that with time we will get there and it is something that we have to [do] to bring this pandemic under control and we need to ensure that almost everybody is protected. And if it comes to that I think we will not hesitate to recommend that," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said there are companies in the country that have mandated that all of their employees get vaccinated or not come to work.

The government had earlier projected to vaccinate about 20 million Ghanaians by December in a bid to achieve herd immunity, however, as of November 18, only 3, 493,688 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

Ghana Health Service under pressure by parents to vaccinate children under 15yrs

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

The decision to vaccinate 15-year-olds comes after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) gave the GHS the go-ahead to use the vaccine on students in that age bracket.

Ghana Health Service laments low turnout for vaccinations

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

He said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

Source: Yen.com.gh