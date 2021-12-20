The ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration has placed travel restrictions on some three countries

Migrants from Malta, South Korea, and Israel for the next 14 days would not be allowed into the country unless under certain circumstances

Malta was travel-banned because the COVID-19 vaccines they use in their country is not recognised by Ghana

The government of Ghana has placed temporary travel ban restrictions on Israel, and South Korea from entering into the country.

The directive, issued and signed by the ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration, noted that the order will take effect from Monday, December 20, 2021.

The restriction is supposed to last for the next 14 days and is expected to end on January 3, 2022.

Malta would also be affected by the travel ban as the statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued said Ghana does not recognize any of the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Malta.

However, special permission will need to be granted from the foreign affairs ministry before some exceptions are made for travelers from these three countries to be allowed into the country.

Malta donates 135,000 pieces of vaccine doses to Ghana

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana, in November 2021, took delivery of over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Malta government.

The donation by Malta was to show solidarity with countries in need of the vaccine, particularly the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, a special Air Malta direct flight to Accra Ghana brought in the donations.

GHS laments low turnout for vaccination exercise in Ghana

Still, on COVD-19 vaccinations, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, the Programmes Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

According to a 3news report, Dr. Achiano said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

