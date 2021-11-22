The Ghana Health Service said they are being forced to vaccinate students and children below 15 years

The GHS said they have been given the directive to innoculate 15-year-olds with the Pfizer vaccine

It stated that there is nothing that can be done about the pressure from parents

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that they are being forced to vaccinate students and children who are fifteen years and below against the coronavirus.

A report filed by 3news.com.gh indicated that as the vaccination started in some places of worship, parents are pressurizing the GHS team to vaccinate their children.

The GHS began the vaccination of students aged 15 years and above in various schools across the country with the Pfizer vaccine.

Sample of the Pfizer vaccine Photo credit: livenewstime.com

Source: Getty Images

The decision to vaccinate 15-year-olds comes after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) gave the GHS the go-ahead to use the vaccine on students in that age bracket.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Originally, the administration of the Pfizer vaccine was limited to persons aged 17 years and above.

The Coordinator for new vaccines at the Ghana Health Service Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said, unfortunately, it cannot do anything about the pressure parents are mounting on the public health workers.

“... there is nothing we can do... children are to be considered so as long as we get approval we may extend but that will also depend on the regulators. So for now we will stick to the 15 and above,” he said.

First-timers to be vaccinated with Moderna vaccine

The Ghana Health Service announced that starting Friday, November 5, 2021, it would begin the administration of the Moderna vaccines for those yet to receive any COVID-19 jabs.

The exercise was scheduled to end on Wednesday, November 10.

This was part of a target by the government to vaccinate about 20 million of the adult population by the end of 2021.

Several mobile sites were mounted in Accra to complement the exercise at known points and health facilities.

The Moderna vaccines will be dispensed to persons 18 years and above who have not received any of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Ghana Health Service laments low turnout for vaccinations

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano evealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

He said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

Source: Yen Newspaper