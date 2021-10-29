GHS has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise

According to the health service, the country has various COVID-19 vaccines

The GHS has stated that officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has lamented the low turnout of people for the vaccination exercise in the country despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano, the Programmes Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS revealed that the country has a lot of vaccines in store but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.

According to a 3news report, Dr Achiano said the officials sit in their facilities all day with as little as two people turning up to be vaccinated.

Consignment of some COVID vaccines from the US Photo credit: Ministry of Information

Source: UGC

“Sometimes our health workers can sit in the health facilities for quite some number of hours and get just one or two people coming," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He further revealed that as of October 3, Ghana had received 8million doses of the vaccines in total.

Dr. Achiano said so far, only 3million doses have so far been administered, which covers 4.3 percent of the GHS' initial target.

He explained that initially, the problem was that people were asking where the vaccines were, but now, they (GHS) are rather enquiring about the whereabouts of the people.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Makhtoum, refunds $2.4million Sputnik money to the government

Still, on COVID-19 vaccines, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Makhtoum, the Dubai-based businessman at the centre of the botched Sputnik V procurement saga has refunded $2.4million to the government.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, dated August 11, 2021, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, the acting chief director of the Ministry of Health, indicated that once the money was confirmed as received, a receipt should be sent.

“The SWIFT and the payment advice for the refund is hereby attached for your reference and record…Kindly issue us a payment receipt once the funds have been credited into the Government bank account,” the letter noted.

Source: Yen.com.gh