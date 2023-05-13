Incumbent MP for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George, is confident of victory in the area

According to Sam, he will have his best victory so far during the 2023 NDC delegates' election

Sam George made the statement in an interview when he arrived to cast his vote at the polling centre

Sam George, the MP for Ningo Prampram who is seeking another chance to represent the NDC as a parliamentary candidate, says he will have a resounding victory.

The incumbent MP, who Michael Tetteh is hotly contesting, revealed that he is sure this election will be the sweetest victory he has ever had since the beginning of his political career.

Sam George said this during an interview with JoyNews when he arrived to cast his vote at the polling centre where many delegates are expected to exercise their franchise.

Sam George sounds confident of victory

Source: Facebook

What Ghanaians are saying about Sam George's chances

After hearing what Sam George had to say, many Ghanaians rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on his chances. Below are some of their comments.

Gomna Ibrahim said:

Since it’s almost highly impossible for NPP to win this seat, I wish Sam retains his seat

Yussif Hamidu indicated:

This guy reads a lot and he is very smart....Resounding victory and you are asking further questions abt campaign!!!!All the best Dzata!!!

Naomi Owusu mentioned:

Hon. Sam George i pray to God he should let your wishes come through you will win

Berchie Osei added:

I’m also anticipating same resounding victory soon....I liked the way u stood against LGBTQ . May the good Lord grants u favor. #Dzata

Watch the video below:

Confusion rocks NDC election at Ningo Prampram as Sam George's contender Michael Tetteh Kwetey storms venue

Meanwhile, the contender against Sam George, Michael Tetteh, stormed the polling centre with court documents purportedly proving that some people are being stopped from casting ballots even though they are eligible.

Voting has stopped, and Sam George and Michael Tetteh are expected to sit down and reach an agreement before things resume, according to a live update from TV3 that YEN.com.gh was watching.

