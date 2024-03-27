Mark Forson, the houseboy accused of murdering his employer, Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, has been denied bail

The prosecution had prayed the court to remand him lest he flee

Investigations are still ongoing in the murder case

A Kaneshie District Court has denied Mark Forson, a houseboy accused of murdering Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, son of the late former New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Professor Albert Adu Boahen, bail.

This comes after Dr Christopher Adu Boahen was found dead in his apartment with a rope tied around his neck.

Mark Forson has been remanded and is set to reappear before the court on April 15.

Preliminary reports suggested that the deceased was killed during an armed robbery incident.

Police are still investigating the matter.

However, in the meantime, Mark Forson has been charged with murder and is assisting with investigations.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Isaac K.Buabeng, prayed the court to remand Forson while investigations continue.

He argued that the accused may flee and fail to reappear before the court if granted bail.

Defence Counsel counters the prosecution’s claims

However, the defence counsel countered that argument, stating that the accused had cooperated since he was invited to the police station for questioning on March 19.

He said the accused voluntarily walked to the police station when summoned, so he has no reason to flee now.

He added that his counsel has been forthcoming with any information the court has required of him, so there should not be any cause for fear.

The counsel said Mark Forson would appear to stand trial when granted bail.

However, despite the assurances given by the defence counsel, the court presided over by Nana A. A. Owusu-Omenyo, denied bail and remanded Mark Forson to appear on April 15.

Meanwhile, the cadaver of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

His residence has been cordoned off as a crime scene.

