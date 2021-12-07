KOSS: 4 students charged with abetment of killing Form 1 boy 'released'

The Konongo district court has discharged the four students of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School charged with abetment of murder

The prime suspect is still been held in remand until the next adjourned date

The Konongo district court has discharged the four students of the Konongo-Odumase Senior High School charged with abetment of murder.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the four juveniles would be serving as witnesses in the murder trial of their colleague.

The court presided over by Her Worship, Joyce Bamfo has also directed the Ghana Education Service to reintegrate the juveniles into school.

Konongo Senior High School entrance Photo credit: successafrica.info

Source: UGC

However, the headteacher of KOSS, Benjamin Kwaku Baah says the safety of the four students is not guaranteed, following the incident that happened and advised that they be transferred to a different school.

The prime suspect has however been remanded after the Attorney General established a prima facie case against him.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, the case will be heard at the Kumasi High court.

KOSS: 1 charged with murder, 4 others with abetment

The prime suspect in the stabbing to death of a Form 1 student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has been charged with murder.

The other four boys who took part in the bullying which led to the death of their junior colleague have been charged with abetment to murder.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the five boys have been remanded into custody until Monday, November 15 when they reappear before the court.

Form 1 student of KOSS stabbed to death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) in the Ashanti region met his untimely death following a scuffle with a colleague student.

The deceased, identified as Sam’uun Larhan has been stabbed to death. He was a first-year student in the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

According to a report by 3news.com.gh, the prime suspect is believed to be in the second year.

The report indicated that he used a pair of scissors to stab his junior colleague in the rib.

The incident happened Friday evening, November 5, 2021.

Source: Yen