KOSS: 1 charged with murder, 4 others with abetment over death of form 1 boy

Konongo - The prime suspect in the stabbing to death of a Form 1 student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has been charged with murder.

The other four boys who took part in the bullying which led to the death of their junior colleague have been charged with abetment to murder.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the five boys have been remanded into custody until Monday, November 15 when they reappear before the court.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Joyce Bamfo, ordered that all the suspects – aged 16 and 17 – be sent to the Juvenile Detention Centre at Juaso in the Ashanti Region.

Form 1 student of KOSS stabbed to death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) in the Ashanti region met his untimely death following a scuffle with a colleague student.

The deceased, identified as Sam’uun Larhan has been stabbed to death. He was a first-year student in the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

According to a report by 3news.com.gh, the prime suspect is believed to be in the second year.

The report indicated that he used a pair of scissors to stab his junior colleague in the rib.

The incident happened Friday evening, November 5, 2021.

