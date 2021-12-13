Airlines will pay $3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger they fly in - KIA

The Kotoka International Airport has announced that airlines that fly in unvaccinated passengers will pay a fine

The airlines will pay an amount of $3,500 each as a fine if they violate the directive outlined by the Aviation authority

The same applies to airlines that bring in passengers with unverified PCR tests into the country

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has announced that airlines that fly in passengers who have not been fully vaccinated will pay a fine of $3,500 each.

Ghana’s health authorities and the Aviation Authority issued these strict guidelines to airlines flying passengers into the country in the face of the new coronavirus variant.

According to a report filed by citinewsroom.com, airlines that also board passengers without PCR test results, or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test results into Accra will also be fined US$3,500 per passenger.

A collage of the Kotoka International Airport and some health workers at post

While non-Ghanaians who fall into this category may be denied entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline, Ghanaian passengers will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.

The fine also applies to airlines that bring passengers into Ghana without first pre-validating their TT code (received from a TT lab) or TC issued online after a genuine PCR test result has been uploaded and analyzed using the PanaBIOS or Global Haven software.

Only fully vaccinated Ghanaians will be permitted to fly in and out of Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Health Service has put some structures in place at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA), due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the GHS all those traveling outside the country after December 12, 2021, must have been fully vaccinated with a vaccination card as proof.

The GHS said only those who have taken any one of the approved vaccines by the Food and Drugs Authority.

The traveler should have either taken the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Moderna, or the Sputnik V vaccines.

