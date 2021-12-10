The Ghana Health Service says Ghanaians who have not been fully vaccinated cannot fly out of the country

All foreigners without proof of full vaccination will also not be allowed into the country

This directive will take effect after December 12. 2021

The Ghana Health Service has put some structures in place at the Kotoka International Airport(KIA), due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant

According to the GHS all those traveling outside the country after December 12, 2021, must have been fully vaccinated with a vaccination card as proof

The GHS said only those who have taken any one of the approved vaccines by the Food and Drugs Authority

The traveller should have either taken the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Moderna or the Sputnik V vaccines.

A collage of the Kotoka International Airport and a vaccination card Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

For those travelling into the country, those above the age of 18 years are expected to present evidence showing they have been fully vaccinated from their home countries.

However, all unvaccinated Ghanaians who have plans of travelling into the country 14 days after December 12, 2021, are exempted.

They will be vaccinated once they arrive at the airport.

Meanwhile, other arrival requirements remain unchanged as passengers will be required to present a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to travel.

There should be a completion of a health declaration form, as well as all persons who arrive in Ghana, are to undergo an antigen test.

34 cases of new COVID-19 variant detected from returning travellers

Meanwhile, in Ghana, thirty-four cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected from returning travellers at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said it announced the detection of 34 cases from some 120 samples of returning travellers to the country.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh per a Tweet from Noguchi, they were detected from samples collected between November 21-25.

Ghana records first 2 cases of Omicron COVID-19

The GHS confirmed the first two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The GHS says it detected the new variant of the COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, November 21, 2021, on a Nigerian traveler.

It however said the variant has not yet been discovered within the community.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye made this known during a presentation at the launch of Ghana’s Covid-19 vaccination month.

It has assured Ghanaians that all protocols have been intensified at the airport to ensure that there will be no community spread.

