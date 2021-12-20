Mobile Money agents cancel Thursday sitdown strike over 1.75% e-levy

Fortunately for Ghanaians, mobile money operators and agents across the country will be working

They have canceled their intended strike action over the newly proposed electronic transaction bill

The MMAAG said the strike was called off because parliament was on break and it

The Mobile Money Agents’ Association of Ghana has discontinued its strike action which was scheduled for Thursday, December 23, 2021.

According to them, they called off the strike because parliament is currently on break, and demonstrations are met with hostilities from the police.

In a report filed by Starrfmonline, the association said the National Communication Authority (NCA) and, the communication ministry has accepted their submission and will deliberate on it.

The General Secretary of MMAAG, Evans Otumfuo, said a delegation had been sent from the ministry and NCA to discuss with them their grievances.

According to him, the considerations from the meeting will be used to inform the kind of changes that government will make with regards to the welfare of the association’s members and their businesses.

Association of Mobile Money Agents to go on Strike over Proposed 1.75% e-levy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) had threatened to embark on a sit-down strike on Thursday, December 23, 2020.

The leadership of the MMAAG said all agents and all outlets will remain closed on the said date over the newly introduced electronic transaction levy.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, the information was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in relation to the yet-to-be introduced e-levy.

Anyone who can send GH¢100 is not poor

The minister for communications and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, earlier stated that any Ghanaian who can transfer over GH¢100 through mobile money is not poor.

According to her, if you can send more than GH¢100 then you definitely must be taxed.

Her comments come after the minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.7% phone transactions levy payable by mobile money users per transaction above GH¢100.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV on Thursday, November 18, 2021, the communications minister explained why it is time to tax Ghanaians.

Source: Yen.com.gh