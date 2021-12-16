E-levy: Government maintains 1.75% deductions; bill laid before Parliament

The controversial new electronic transaction levy bill as it was laid before Parliament

The bill still pegs the percentage of deduction at 1.75% despite expectations for it to be reduced considerably

This comes after several resistance from the minority in parliament rejecting the new levy imposed by the government

The government has maintained the controversial new electronic transaction levy bill as it was laid before Parliament.

A starrfmonline.com report indicates that the bill still pegs the percentage of deduction at 1.75% despite expectations that the figure will be slashed marginally after minority vehemently opposed it.

The Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, disclosed that ongoing consultations will influence the content of the final tax instrument that will be laid in Parliament.

“I believe that we will bring the bill in and hopefully, all things being equal, it will be laid in Parliament, and all of us will see everything stated clearly in the electronic transaction levy.”

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has stated that the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy is one of the best the country has ever produced.

According to a report filed, ghanaweb.com Osafo-Maafo said the Agyenkwa budget makes provisions for youth employment through entrepreneurship, skills development.

He added that the best part of the budget is the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-levy) to fund the various entrepreneurship ventures.

No private company will collect e-levy; GRA will be responsible for that

Meanwhile, the ministry of finance has revealed that the processes for the collection of the newly proposed Electronic levy (e-levy) will be done by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Ofori-Atta's ministry, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Unit, said the GRA will manage all discussions to ensure full deployment of their current platforms and resources for the collection of the e-levy.”

The statement was in reaction to publications that suggested that a private company has been awarded a contract to collect the E-Levy.

