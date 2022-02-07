Truck runs over pedestrians in Nsawam; 4 feared dead, dozens injured

An accident which took place at Nsawam in the Eastern region has reportedly taken some lives

Reports coming in have it that a truck drove into some vendors killing some and injuring many others

Security personnel and members of NADMO are already on the ground trying to remedy the situation

Four persons have been confirmed dead in the motor accident which occurred at Nsawam in Eastern region of Ghana after a trailer truck ran into some food vendors.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the accident occurred on Monday, February 7, 2022, at about 11:30 am.

A Mercedes Benz truck with registration number GT 7176 N loaded with an unspecified quantity of cement from Accra to Nsawam, on reaching a section of the road at Prince Boateng Memorial school, suffered brake failure.

As a result, the truck crashed into vehicles ahead of him and ran into some pedestrians and food vendors killing four female adults on the spot and injuring many.

According to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who was at the scene of the unfortunate incident, the vehicles involved were being towed away to allow free flow of traffic.

The police, fire service and officials of National Disaster Management Organization are currently at the scene removing the injured victims to Nsawam Government Hospital.

The Ghana Police Service took to social media to update Ghanaians on the incident. Their post on Facebook read:

"Reference to the public notice of a road crash in which an articulated truck veered off the road at Aburi Junction, Nsawam, and crashed into 3 taxis resulting in the blockade of the road, the vehicles have been removed allowing the Police to open the road to normal traffic flow.

Thus, the Police Service wishes to thank all motorists for their patience during the roadblock, as well as Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Prisons Service and Road Safety Management Service Limited crew for their quick responses."

Source: YEN.com.gh