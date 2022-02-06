A former student of Koforidua Technical Institute, Kotech, has been involved in a fatal motor accident

The deadly incident that nearly killed him happened on the Pokuase Highway in Accra on Saturday, January 29

Silas Adu Gold needs financial assistance of GHc7,000 to undergo urgent surgery at the Ridge Hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Silas Adu Gold, a former student of Koforidua Technical Institute, Kotech, is battling to return his life to normal after a fatal motor accident nearly claimed his life.

The young man was involved in the deadly crash when a speeding motorcycle violently collided with his motor on the Pokuase Highway in Accra on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Adu Gold, who sustained severe injuries and the other casualties, were rushed to the Ridge Hospital in Accra for urgent medical care.

Former Student of Kotech Battling for His Life After Deadly Motor Accident. Photo credit: Ben/WhatsApp

Source: UGC

Confirming the accident

A friend only identified as Ben, who spoke to YEN.com.gh about the incident, disclosed that Adu Gold sustained severe facial and thigh wounds that required surgery.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Ben, doctors at the Ridge Hospital charged almost Ghc7,000 for the operation, but he could only raise GHc2,000.

Appeal for financial assistance

Ben is appealing to benevolent individuals and organisations to come to his friend's aid to pay the remaining amount needed for the surgery.

Please donate via Momo number 0553169664, with the registration name Silas Adu.

Video of Live Road Accident Pops Up

YEN.com.gh previously reported that an accident involving a speeding trotro and a bus whose driver was equally on top speed was captured on camera.

The drivers of the vehicles were videoed driving at top speed from different directions of an intersection before the trotro driver crashed into the side of the bus, causing a heavy traffic jam.

It is not clear whether the traffic lights on that stretch of the road were functioning as of the time the accident occurred.

The injured passengers in both vehicles could be seen rushing out from the crashed cars to save their lives.

Live Fatal Accident in Accra Captured on Camera

In a similar story, a live accident that occurred in Accra got captured on camera. The video has surfaced on social media and is fast gathering thousands of reactions.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of Joy 99.7 FM, there was a clash between a robust four-wheel drive and an overspeeding motorbike.

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene together with police and military officials who made sure the victims were transported to the hospital immediately.

Source: YEN.com.gh