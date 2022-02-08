A recent report has indicated that tollbooth in Ghana will be converted to public urinals

This was disclosed by the minister of road and highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The intention is to help ensure individuals stop urinating on highway floors

A publication by 3news.com has reported that all tollbooths in the county will be repurposed as public urinals.

According to the report, a statement by the minister for roads and highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah indicated that the intention for the tollbooths is to refurbish them to serve as decent washrooms for use by motorists .

The minister believes that this will help stop individuals from stopping on highways to urinate, 3news.com reported.

Government has really disappointed us - Hawkers at toll booth cry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that On Thursday, November 18, 2021, toll collection at the various toll booths across the country ceased with immediate effect.

The directive was given by the Roads and Highways Minister Kwesi Amoako Atta less than 12 hours after the minister of finance, Ken Ofori Atta announced that road tolls would be abolished if the budget is approved.

The closure of the toll without prior notice came as a surprise to most hawkers and toll workers on the morning the directive took effect.

YEN.com.gh visited the Accra-Tema motorway toll gate to speak to some of the aggrieved traders and these are their comments.

Heavy traffic 'vanishes' on Kasoa stretch as gov't puts stop to toll collection

Also, the regular heavy traffic congestion at the Kasoa tollbooth has reduced drastically after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to stop the collection of tolls nationwide.

In a report filed by Citinews, motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll booth slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

Despite the presence of a police station at the toll gate, there was also no police presence at the toll booth as of 4:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, according to Citinews.

