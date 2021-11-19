Government has really disappointed us - Hawkers at toll booth cry

Collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges ceased on November 18, 2021

The directive generated a lot of controversy amongst toll workers and hawkers around the toll booth

Most of them have shared their sentiments regarding the sudden closure of the tolls across the country

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, toll collection at the various toll booths across the country ceased with immediate effect.

The directive was given by the Roads and Highways Minister Kwesi Amoako Atta less than 12 hours after the minister of finance, Ken Ofori Atta announced that road tolls will be abolished if the budget is approved.

The closure of the toll without prior notice came as a surprise to most hawkers and toll workers on the morning the directive took effect.

YEN.com.gh visited the Accra-Tema motorway toll gate to speak to some of the aggrieved traders and these are their comments.

A hawker on that stretch of the road said even though she was informed about it, she thought the implementation will take effect in 2022.

According to the purple scarfed woman, she was one of the people who spoke highly about the seating NPP government and even convinced others to vote for them

She added that the government has really disappointed them with the rash decision it has taken with regard to toll booths.

A gentleman who spoke to YEN.com.gh said the decision of government comes from well-thought research.

He, however, was against that same decision because most of those who sell at the toll gate survive on the income they make from there.

He said the toll booth's operation was the only income he has was making to see himself through school and survival.

Heavy traffic 'vanishes' on Kasoa stretch as gov't puts stop to toll collection

Meanwhile, the regular heavy traffic congestion at the Kasoa tollbooth has reduced drastically after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to stop the collection of tolls nationwide.

In a report filed by Citinews, motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll booth slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

Despite the presence of a police station at the toll gate, there was also no police presence at the toll booth as of 4:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, according to Citinews.

