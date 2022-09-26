North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa paid a visit to a 111-year-old woman in his constituency

The woman known as Mabel Adjo Nyagah was seen on a stool as she sat in her home by the MP

Ablakwa shared the post on his social media handles where he indicated that he tapped 'rare' wisdom from the woman

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians are paying great respect to the oldest living person in his constituency.

The Former Deputy Minister for Education & Information shared photos from his visit with a captivating caption in a post that has become a viral sensation on social media

"Today I paid a special visit to Grandma Mabel Adjo Nyagah, aged 111 years. She lives in the holy village of Aveyime in my beloved constituency, and is believed to be my oldest constituent. It’s been a blessing hanging out with her and tapping rare wisdom," Ablakwa posted.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and 111-year-old woman Photo credit: @s_okudzetoabrak

Source: Twitter

According to Weforum.com, the oldest known living person is Lucile Randon of France, aged 118 years, 227 days. The oldest known living man is Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, of Venezuela, aged 113 years, 122 days.

How Ghanaians are reacting to Ablakwa's post

Pey Dzramedo said:

Very impressive! You are an outstanding MP. It is obvious it is your call and you are living up to the task. You have become the standard, the measuring rod for your colleagues and all of us.

Mensah Mayfair Paula commented:

Very impressive, we are proud of you and your accomplishments keep up the amazing work and tap into the grace and strength to live long and i pray same for you honourable Ablakwa Okudzeto ❤❤

Valentine Datchar indicated:

It's always a good thing to hang out with old people so we'll done. May you be increased in wisdom God gave to the woman to be able to live a century and above, It's indeed a blessing.

See Ablakwa's Twitter post below

Ablakwa Meets Stranded Ghanaian Students in Romania

In another equally heartwarming meeting, Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa previously travelled to Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to meet Ghanaian students who escaped the conflict in Ukraine.

The outspoken said the visit enabled him to get a first-hand understanding of the plight of the Ghanaian citizens.

"This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine," he posted on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh