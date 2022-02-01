NDC MP for Tamale Central Constituency, Hon Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, says it's not only the minority that is fighting against e-levy

In a recent interview, the MP said a senior member belonging to the majority caucus confided in him about being against the tax implementation

According to Murtala, there should be a reform in parliament to ensure the true voices of members are heard regardless of their political affiliation

Honourable Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the member of parliament for Tamale Central Constituency has made a rather shocking revelation regarding the e-levy squabble in parliament.

In a live interview on 3FM in Accra, Murtala who is part of the minority caucus that is fighting against the implementation of e-levy, indicated that the stance is not being taken by members of his political party alone.

According to the MP who won on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), there are MPs on the side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are equally against the implementation of the tax.

"I am telling you the truth. God is my witness. I don't lie. A senior member of the NPP who is very popular told me he is against the e-levy. So we know some of them are against it but they can't speak. That's why we have to exercise secret balloting in the house," Murtala implied.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the government has maintained the controversial new electronic transaction levy bill as it was laid before Parliament.

A starrfmonline.com report indicates that the bill still pegs the percentage of deduction at 1.75% despite expectations that the figure will be slashed marginally after minority vehemently opposed it.

The Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, disclosed that ongoing consultations will influence the content of the final tax instrument that will be laid in Parliament.

Sam George's stance on e-levy debacle

Meanwhile, Sam Dzata George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has kicked against the government's introduction of the 1.75% tax on mobile money.

He said the introduction of E-levy will collapse the Mobile Money business in the country.

According to him, the 1.75% levy will discourage Ghanaians to continue using their mobile money wallet which will in turn kick the MoMo vendors out of business.

He said, "Even four years ago you will go to a big shop but they refuse to accept mobile money, you will go to Makola market and they refuse to take mobile money. It has taken us 14 years for people to accept mobile money payments. Mobile money has been in operation since 2009 and has taken us 12 years for people to finally accept mobile money in the country. Just people now accepting mobile money you are bringing e-levy."

