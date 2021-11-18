Heavy traffic congestion at the Kasoa tollbooth has reduced drastically

This comes after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to stop the collection of tolls nationwide

Motorists are excited about it as they do not have to spend a long time in traffic to pay for passage

The regular heavy traffic congestion at the Kasoa tollbooth has reduced drastically after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to stop the collection of tolls nationwide.

In a report filed by Citinews, motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll booth slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

Despite the presence of a police station at the toll gate, there was also no police presence at the toll booth as of 4:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, according to citinews.

Empty Kasoa toll booth with no traffic Photo credit: citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

Motorists who spoke to Citi News are happy that the traffic situation has been reduced.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

”I think this new development is a very good move. We no longer have to waste time in queues. I believe this will lessen the traffic situation here.”

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

Stop collection of road tolls immediately

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, the Ministry of Roads and Highway announced that effective Thursday, November 18, 2021, there would be no collection of road tolls at the various toll booths across the country.

According to a statement released by the ministry, at exactly 12:00 am all road users would use the road without paying for tolls.

The directive from the ministry follows an announcement made by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 economic policy and budget statement in parliament.

Road tolls to be abolished after budget approval

The finance minister said for decades, government after government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance.

According to Ofori-Atta, the tolling points have always led to heavy traffic on our roads, created inconveniences, and lead to pollution in and around places they are positioned at.

Ofori-Atta explained that all these challenges led to the decision of the government to abolish all tolls on public roads and bridges.

The finance minister said it would take effect immediately after the Budget is approved.

He added that the expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than offset the revenue forgone by removing the tolls.

Source: Yen.com.gh