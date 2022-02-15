Mixed Reactions Trail Young Girl's Floor-Sweeping Dreadlocks in Trending Video

A video has since gone viral on social media which shows a very young girl sporting extra-long dreadlocks

In the video, the little girl who was wearing makeup is seen walking with her long dreadlocks dragging on the floor

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions on social media with some criticising the entire look

A young girl has since become an internet sensation over her choice of hairstyle.

In the video which is currently trending on social media, the girl who is sporting full makeup is seen rocking dark dreadlocks.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @nigerianbraids

However, that isn't all there is to the video. Her dreadlocks are extralong such that several inches drag on the floor as she walks in the video.

Check it out below:

Reactions

While some people find the look amusing, not everyone is pleased with and they have shared their reservations.

Check out the comments below:

slim_naya:

"So, it’s she a kid or an adult kind of kid? I’m confused."

lizgemstone:

"Doesn’t make sense to me when it’s not veil."

ilikesugar:

"Yes! My floors need washing, ASAP!"

itz_pretty_faith08:

"This gonna be dirty in few moment prrr."

miz_kome:

"I could just sweep the street with it"

dottie_d79:

"This is a No for me! ‍♀️‍♀️"

_onyinye_chi_:

"Even for an adult Nah."

ezekiel1st.tm:

"No thanks I don’t want my hair dragging the floor tf "

