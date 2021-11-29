When it comes to the creative things Africans are capable of making, the list is apparently endless as every day, we see people do great things that have the potential of raking in a fortune.

This appears to be the case for a yet-to-be-identified lady whose photos have since gone viral on social media.

Nigerians have commended the lady for her creativity. Photo credit: @asoebibella

While braided wigs are common and seen every day, it appears that there may just be an answer for people who consider it a bit too bulky.

In a post shared by @asoebibella on Instagram, a lady is seen showing off what is purportedly her creation - a braided wig scarf.

In the first photo, she is seen rocking the wig in a bun while the second shows the creation in its original state.

Reactions

While some people found it funny, many others expressed their support for her, describing the wig as creative.

erad007:

"This girl should go and register this idea ( Patent).There is a lot of million to be made with this idea "

francaduke.dis:

"Na so. I won't wear it, yimu! Once two celebs wears it now, they will all jump on it. No be us copy and paste fams. Get influencer marketing strategy joor."

aramodacreations:

"This is commendable. Absolutely going to be a trend soon. If the owner of this idea know wetin she dey do, na now she suppose strike o... "

highstreetbrands.ng:

"Creative. A for effort but no won't use it!"

fannyb_esta:

"Saw one with a black band on YouTube and yes I will rock it."

lizzy_sals:

"This is what we call ankara wig."

themakindeoluwakemi:

"I will definitely rock it! It's giving me several other ideas already."

Lady shows off extralong braids

When it comes to fashion, there is no guessing the limits people would go in order to stand out. Be it dresses, shoes or even hair, best believe there is always going to be people colouring outside the lines.

Such is the case for a lady who has gone viral on social media for her choice of hairstyle - or better still, the length of her hairdo.

A video shared on @nigerianbraids on Instagram captures a lady showing off her red 'knotless' braids, its length going all the way to the floor.

