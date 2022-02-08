Many on social media have reacted to a trending photo of a lady who is seen sporting a unique hairstyle

In the photo shared on @nigerianbriads, the lady is rocking a weave with extralong baby hair that stops on her eyebrows

The photo has since gone viral with several internet users giving the unique hairstyle a nickname

When it comes to standing out in style, there are no limits to how far people are willing to go and this is yet another example.

A lady's selfie has since gone viral on social media and it has more to do with her hair than anything else about the photo.

The photo has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @nigerianbraids (Instagram) and drbimages

Source: Getty Images

In the now-viral picture, the lady with hazel eyes is seen sporting a side part weave. However, what is most peculiar about the hairdo is the fact that it has baby hair but not like what seems to be in vogue these days.

The supposed baby hair extends all the way to her brows - contrary to how they are actually supposed to be - giving her a fringe/laid edges effect.

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

The post which was shared by @nigeriabraids saw internet users giving the hair various nicknames.

Check out some comments below:

pretty_prechy77:

"Edges out of control."

joyce.abbreu:

"Grandma’s Hair."

mscutiepearl:

"Them suppose arrest them hair stylist."

victoriachrispin:

"Veil of edges."

uchear_gold:

"This one is matured hair not baby hair anymore."

charming._caramel:

"Hedges."

collette.olivia:

"Edges without control."

dera_chi7:

"Edges on brow."

