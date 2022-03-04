A young Ghanaian in New York is reported to be fast gaining notoriety for random petty and heinous crimes

Frank Abrokwa already has 44 prior arrests, one felony conviction and 10 misdemeanor convictions, according to reports by New York City media

He was recently arrested and released on bail for attacking a woman on the subway with human excreta

New York City media have been running a story about a young Ghanaian man gaining notoriety for random heinous crimes.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, has been accused of attacking a woman with human feces inside a Bronx subway station, according to a report by New York-based WABC-TV.

Frank Abrokwa was charged with forcible touching, disorderly conduct and harassment for the incident on Monday, February 21, at the East 241st Street Station, in which he allegedly smeared feces on the head of a woman sitting on a bench.

"I got out of work and was waiting for train, sat down for a moment," the victim, according to the WABC-TV report, told reporters through a translator.

"All of a sudden, a man approaches me. He hits me in the face and throws a bag of feces. He spreads it all over my face, in my hair, without a motive, for no reason," WABC-TV quoted the victim.

Frank was also recently released from prison after he was arrested in connection with a separate anti-Semitic assault in September.

Frank was arraigned on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, and promptly turned over to detectives from the Hate Crimes Unit, who recognised him as the suspect wanted for spitting on a Jewish man and making bias statements in Crown Heights.

Abrowka was then given supervised release, according to the report.

Abrokwa -- who police say has 44 prior arrests, one felony conviction and 10 misdemeanor convictions -- was taken into custody at homeless shelter on Bronx Boulevard.

An NBC News report sighted by YEN.com.gh also reveals that Abrokwa has a history of transit-related attacks.

On January 7, he allegedly punched a 30-year-man on the subway platform at the 125th Street station at Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

And on February 5, he allegedly punched a 53-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

One of his most recent arrests was February 22, 2022, when police say he was stopped while attempting to steal screwdrivers and pepper spray from a hardware store in the Bronx.

When the employee confronted him, Abrokwa told him to call the police, leading to the arrest.

Since he didn't ultimately take anything, he was charged with menacing, petit larceny and misdemeanor weapon possession.

