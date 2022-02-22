The Ghana police have foiled a bullion van robbery attempt at Industry Area, near Kaneshie, in Accra

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 22, 2020, when the swift action by the police rendered the robber's action unsuccessful

A statement by the police has it that the suspects are being pursued by the Anti-Robbery teams and would update the public later

Emergency numbers - 18555 or 191- have also been released for members of the public who may have information relating to the incident

The last bullion van robbery happened at Korle-Bu, Accra, in which a policeman, Emmanuel Osei, was shot

The Ghana police have stopped another bullion van attack from happening at the Accra Industrial Area on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

This is gathered by YEN.com.gh in a report sighted on 3news.com.

A statement released by the police service said the suspects were being pursued by the Anti-Robbery teams and would ensure that they are brought to book.

The service further begged the public to release any relevant information needed in investigating the incident through the Police Emergency numbers 18555 or 191.

The statement further said that further details will be shared by the Accra Regional Police Command in a short time.

Police officer Emmanuel Osei shot during bullion van robbery

Meanwhile, Ghana has witnessed a number of bullion van robbery in recent times.

The last time it ever happened was at Korle-Bu, in June 2021, which resulted in the death of a police officer, Emmanuel Osei.

Osei was not the only victim. A mother of three, also lost her life as she was reportedly chased and shot by the robbers.

