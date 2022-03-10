The Attorney General has filed processes against an application for bail made by detained FixTheCountry leader, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The Attorney General said the embattled social activist is not cooperating with police to unravel the treason charge slapped on him

The hearing for the bail application was adjourned abruptly after Mr Barker-Vormawor's lawyers asked for more time to peruse the process against the bail

Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has told a circuit court in Tema to deny a bail application filed by detained FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Godfred Dame is basing his spirited fight against the bail application on the fact that the embattled social change campaigner has refused to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The lead convener for the FixTheCountry Movement has been charged with treason felony for a willful attempt to oust the government.

The Attorney General told the court on Thursday that detained PhD law student has not even given police his home address in Ghana, according to a report by Joy News.

The report quoted Mr Dame as telling the court that “having regard to the nature of the offense and the punishment which conviction will entail, the applicant, a person with no fixed place of abode in Ghana is not likely to appear to stand trial if granted bail.”

The application for bail was to be heard today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, but the case has been adjourned to Monday, March 14, 2022.

According to reports, the case was adjourned because the legal team for Mr. Barker-Vormawor said they had just received the documents filed by the Attorney-General against the bail application.

Barker-Vormawor, who is said to have been rushed to the hospital recently over his deteriorating health, filed an application for bail last week.

But in a Facebook post, the social change group, said the state has no concrete evidence of a viable plan by Mr Barker-Vormawor to overthrow the government.

“That is after they have gone to search Oliver's home, workplace, the homes of his family and friends and other places that police intelligence pointed to,” the post by FixTheCountry said.

Barker-Vormawor’s Lawyers Make Bail Application At High Court After Supreme Court Fiasco

After a setback at the Supreme Court on last week, Lawyers for #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has applied for bail at the High Court.

The pressure group has disclosed on its Facebook page that after many attempts to compel police to prosecute Mr Barker-Vormawor at an appropriate court that can grant bail, the embattled Convener has resolved to do that himself.

Lawyers for Mr Barker-Vormawor dragged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General to the Supreme Court for what they believe constitutes “mishandling” of their client.

