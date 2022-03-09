A circuit court has remanded into police custody some policemen arraigned today for their involvement in some bullion van attacks

Police prosecution told the court that they will play a key part in efforts to unravel the broad daylight hits on the cash-in-transit

The court has set March 28 of this year to continue hearing on the matter remains one of the topical issues currently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A circuit court in Accra has refused to grant bail to four policemen arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of hits on vehicles transporting huge sums of money to and from banks.

The four policemen and one civilian were arraigned at the court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, but were remanded into police custody.

According to reports, their plea for bail was not taken and opposed by the prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare.

Collage of policeman killed in one of the bullion van robberies and the bus robbers attacked. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService, @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Facebook

The prosecution argued that the police are still conducting investigations into the case and will require the assistance of the five suspects.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Two of the accused persons, Albert Ofosu and Affisu Yaro Ibrahim have both been charged with attempts to commit crime and robbery.

The rest, Richard Boadu, Razak Alhassan and Rabiu Jambedu, have all been charged with abetment of crime and robbery.

The hearing on the case has been adjourned to Monday, March 28, 2022.

Police Say Two Of Its Officers Who Masterminded Recent Attacks On Cash-In-Transit Killed In A Shootout

Meanwhile, police have said two of their officers arrested for their neck-deep involvement in recent attacks on bullion vans transporting cash have been killed.

In a statement, police said Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who were assisting ongoing investigations, were shot and killed during a gunfight at Borteyman in Ashaiman.

Police explain that the incident at Borteyman happened when armed officers raided the place – described as a hideout for a robbery gang – to arrest more suspects.

The latest revelation by the police has, meanwhile, been criticised as baffling.

Experienced media practitioner, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has said police’s earlier statement on the two officers – who have now been killed – muddies the facts about the unfolding revelations.

The Managing Editor for The Insight newspaper, said Wednesday morning that the second statement announcing the death of two officers who were earlier arrested but shot in a gun exchange needs clarification.

‘BitCash Currency Exchange’ Does Not Have Bank of Ghana Approval

Bank of Ghana has warned the general public that a money doubling scheme that operates under the name “BitCash Currency Exchange” is fraudulent.

In a statement, the BoG said the claim that BitCash’s operations have been approved is false.

“By this Notice Bank of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that it has not licensed such an entity or any other cryptocurrency exchange platform,” the central bank said in the statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh