A video of Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame training new recruits for the police service has popped up

He was seen drilling the new recruits who were learning the marching procedures of the Ghana Police Service

Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame lost his life during an intelligence-led raid to round up some accomplices in the infamous bullion van robberies

A throwback video of Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, one of the police officers involved in the bullion van robberies training some recruits for the police force has surfaced.

The video showed the hardworking police officer taking some recruits through matching drills and it appeared he was very good at the job.

The squad he was assigned to work with appear to have learnt very well from him as none of them in the video was seen putting a foot wrong.

Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who appeared to have successfully passed out of the police force and was in active service, but had to go back to train his juniors.

He was seen wearing his police uniform while the new recruits wore their traditional white t-shirts and khaki shorts.

It emerged that Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, was one of the two police officers arrested for their neck-deep involvement in recent attacks on bullion vans transporting cash

However, he is known to have won an award upon successfully passing out of police training.

Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who were assisting ongoing investigations, were shot and killed during a gunfight at Borteyman in Ashaiman.

