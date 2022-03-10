TV star Bridget Otoo has taken a swipe at the chief of police over the viral bullion van robbery issues

According to her, while the IGP was busy sanitizing the streets of crime and social vices, his men in uniform were robbing bullion vans

The police is currently trending on social media after some personnel in the force were implicated in a syndicate

Metro TV star, Bridget Otoo has taken a swipe at the Ghana Police Service and its chief, Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over some recent happenings.

The popular TV personality, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, indicated that while the police chief was working hard to sanitize the streets, his men were replacing criminals.

She took to social media and wrote:

"While IGP was arresting others, his boys were engaging in bullion van robberies"

Her comment was in reaction to recent reports linking some police officers to a number of bullion van robberies that led to the death of one Constable Emmanuel Osei.

Some arrests were made and a swoop at a hideout led to the deathn of two Constables namely; No.58284 Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

