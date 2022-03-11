The alleged lover of late Constable Emmanuel Osei has opened up after information about his killer popped up

In a new WhatsApp message which has been sighted on social media, the young lady was heard speaking about Emmanuel's relationship with his killers

It has come to light that one Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah was the one who took the like of Constable Osei during a bullion van robbery

An alleged girlfriend of late Constable Emmanuel Osei, the police officer who was killed during a bullion van attack in Jamestown has opened up in a recent interview.

In a WhatsApp audio sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young lady was heard recounting the police officer's relationship with his killer who has come to be known as Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah.

According to the young lady, many of the faces making rounds on social media alleged to be part of the bullion van robbery gang were not just Constable Osei's colleagues but were also close friends.

She recounted how she used to cook meals for all of them to dine together anytime they came to visit Constable Osei in his home.

The young lady in the audio went on to say that she was still in shock over the demise of Constable Osei and would have never imagined the killers being his own friends.

She added that one of the alleged robbers believed to be in the SWAT team, was so close to Osei and so she did not know why he could not talk his other accomplices out of pulling the trigger.

Speaking with a sad tone, the young lady said she had been crying for days after she came to hear the news about Osei's killers but maintained that she was going to get over it.

Constable Emmanuel Osei Buried

The final funeral rites of the late Constable Emmanuel Osei, who was shot to death during an attack on a bullion van at James Town, took place on July 24, 2021.

The burial service took place at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Emmanuel Osei, aged 25, and an eyewitness, Afua Badu, were shot and killed by alleged armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021, whilst he was transporting money in the bullion van.

Girlfriend Of Policeman Involved In Bullion Van Robbery Breaks Down In Tears

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah purported to be part of the bullion van robbers has been heard in a video crying over his unfortunate demise.

In a WhatsApp audio fast going viral on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lady was heard crying profusely over her lover's death.

The police officer who is nicknamed Pablo had been implicated in a series of hits on bullion vans in the capital city.

Source: YEN.com.gh