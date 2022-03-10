The alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah has spoken about her relationship with him prior to his demise

She was heard in a video recounting how he had packed stacks of cash in his home and was wondering what he intended doing with it

Pablo lost his life during a police raid that tasked him to lead a team of officers to a hideout to arrest his accomplices

The alleged girlfriend of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah reported to be part of the bullion van robbers has recounted details about her relationship with him.

In a WhatsApp audio fast going viral on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the lady was heard talking about Constable Gyimah's wealth.

According to the young lady, Constable Reindolph Gyimah who has come to be known by the nickname Pablo had a lot of cash on him.

She added that Pablo had piled stacks of cash in his home where he lived with one of his bosom friends.

The rather distraught young lady said even she was quite alarmed over the piles of cash in Pablo's home and quizzed how he got his hand on such wealth and what he intended doing with it.

While sobbing profusely, the young lady revealed that she was informed of Pablo's passing through a friend who saw his picture trending on social media.

She was heard asking the person she was speaking to if she was not aware that Pablo was an alleged armed robber.

How Police Constable Gyimah Mourned After Taking Life Of Colleague During Robbery Drops

A Facebook post made by Constable Reindolph Gyimah about the unfortunate passing of his colleague, Constable Emmanuel Osei during a robbery has resurfaced.

Constable Gyimah, widely known as Pablo, shared some photos of his slain colleague on social media and mourned him over his death in 2021.

Fast forward to March 2022, allegedly Constable Gyimah confessed to taking the life of Constable Emmanuel Osei during a bullion van robbery in James Town, a suburb of Accra.

Taking to Facebook, Pablo shared some photos of Constable Osei prior to his passing and also shared photos from the one-week observation.

