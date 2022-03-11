Col Festus Aboagye has called for an independent probe into the alleged involvement of some police officers in the bullion van robberies.

The retired army chief and security analyst said the conduct of the investigation so far leaves some doubts that can be cleared by the setting up of an independent body.

His comments follow the surprise killing of two police officers that had been detained for their alleged involvement in the robberies.

The suggestion by the retired army chief follows revelations by the police on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that two police officers interdicted for their involvement and were in their custody have been killed.

Police explained that the police officers, who were then in their custody, were caught in a crossfire between police and a gang of suspected robberies.

Police explained that they were escorting a team of security personnel during a swoop at the hide out of a gang, as part of the investigation to unravel more people connected to the robberies.

Col Aboagye (retired) suggested that to rule out further surprises, the police should not be allowed to investigate the matter further.

“We need an independent police complaint body and with particular reference to this case, we need an independent body… Besides that, we need forensic investigation to try and establish the scope – how wide, how big, how deep, this network is within the Ghana Police Service,” Aboagye was quoted in a report by Asaase Radio on Friday, March 11, 2022.

He added: “If we can do that, then we would have first of all solved the problem of preventing criminals from entering the service because these are the criminals who anecdotally in certain instances have rented their weapons to criminals.”

He also called for public support for the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who has been commended for his unrelenting efforts to sanitise the police service.

Bullion Van Robberies: Court Denies Bail For 4 Police Officers

Meanwhile, a circuit court in Accra has refused to grant bail to four policemen arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of robbery attacks on bullion vans transporting huge sums of money to and from banks.

The four policemen and one civilian were arraigned at the court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, but were remanded into police custody.

According to reports, their plea for bail was not taken and opposed by the prosecution led by DSP Sylvester Asare.

