The Ghana Police Service has announced a breakthrough in the investigations into the recent robber attacks on bullion vans in the country.

Within the past year, there have been a number of high-profile robberies on bullion vans carrying money to/from banks.

Most of these robbery cases, including the one at Adedenkpo in Accra which claimed the life of a young police officer, have gone unresolved.

Police statement on bullion van robberies

But the stories of the unresolved cases may soon be changing. In a statement released on its official Facebook page, the Police Service disclosed that they are close to cracking the cases.

According to the statement, two police officers have been found to be involved in these robberies.

"Preliminary investigations have established the involvement of two policemen among a number of other suspects. The investigations are continuing and we expect to soon bring the culpable people to book," parts of the statement read.

