An accident in the Western Region town of Asemasa has claimed the lives of at least 14 people

Reports indicate that one of the vehicles caught fire shortly after colliding head-on with another vehicle

Police and fire service are at the scene of the accident that involved two vehicles, a commercial vehicle, and a truck

Reports trickling in suggest that at least 14 passengers are feared dead in the Western Region town of Asemasa on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with one vehicle catching fire after a head-on collision.

According to Western Region-based Connect FM, two vehicles, a truck and a commercial vehicle caught fire shortly after the head-on collision.

Source: UGC

The report said police and personnel of the fire service were at the scene to rescue any surviving passengers.

In the last couple of days, gory accidents have claimed many lives at different parts of the country.

The growing spate of road crashes is sparking renewed calls for drastic steps to keep the roads safe.

According to the National Roads Safety Commission, more than 200 people have died from road crashes between January and the middle of March 2022.

Two weeks ago, nine people died after a Hyundai universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 with passengers on board from Sunyani to Accra crashed head-on with an articulated truck parked off the road at Asuboi, a section of the road on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

In that accident, police said the driver of the Hyundai bus, said to have been sleeping behind the steering wheel, crashed into the stationary truck.

Another accident on the Nkawkaw-Oframase road also claimed the lives of five persons about the same period.

Truck runs over pedestrians in Nsawam; 4 feared dead, dozens injured

Four persons have been confirmed dead in the motor accident which occurred at Nsawam in Eastern region of Ghana after a trailer truck ran into some food vendors.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the accident occurred on Monday, February 7, 2022, at about 11:30 am.

A Mercedes Benz truck with registration number GT 7176 N loaded with an unspecified quantity of cement from Accra to Nsawam, on reaching a section of the road at Prince Boateng Memorial school, suffered brake failure.

