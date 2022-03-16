Three soldiers deployed to conflict hotspot, Bawku, have been shot during an operation on Wednesday

The soldiers were part of a special taskforce deployed to a community as part of a swoop operation

The taskforce met resistance from armed residents leading to a gun battle that caused the death of one civilian

Three soldiers with the 11th Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces have been shot Wednesday morning in Bawku during a gunfight that ensued when a special taskforce conducted an operation to suppress renewed fighting.

The incident happened at Barbari-Buabula, a suburb of Bawku in the Upper East Region when the military taskforce launched a swoop in the area to arrest armed citizens.

A Citi News report said the taskforce was resisted by armed residents in the community who then engaged the soldiers in a gunfight.

One soldier was shot in the arm, another in the foot, and the third in the back, according to the Citi News report.

Apart from the three soldiers who are said to have sustained injuries, one other person, believed to be a civilian resident, died from the gunfight.

Two of the residents who engaged the military taskforce in the gunfight also sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, comes on the back of renewed fighting between tribal factions in the known conflict hotspot.

The renewed fighting followed the killing of an 81-year-man, Mohammed Bole, by an unknown assailant on Monday, March 14.

Sporadic shooting ensued, most likely between the old feuding factions.

Bawku Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent of Police, Simon Akabati, said when his men arrived at the scene, the deceased had been shot multiple times, with sporadic shooting within the area.

He disclosed that the 18 persons were in police custody in connection to the shooting and would be arraigned before court, while investigations into the cause of the killing continues.

Meanwhile, the three soldiers shot today are responding to treatment at the hospital and calm has been restored in the area.

