The General Legal Council has appointed Yaw Oppong as director of education of the Ghana School of Law

He takes over from Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, who is scheduled to begin his retirement very soon.

His appointment is consistent with the Legal Professions Act of 1960. He is expected to assume duty by the start of the next academic year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reports trickling in suggest that private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Yaw Oppong, has been appointed as the new director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL).

Asaase Radio reports Monday, March 14, 2022, that its sources in government confirm that the new appointment has become necessary as Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, the current director of the school is set to begin his retirement.

As the new director of the foremost law school in Ghana, Mr. Oppong assumes duty when the next academic year begins.

Yaw Oppong is new director of Ghana School of Law. Source: Facebook/@Ghana-School-of-Law, @asaaseradio99.5

Source: Facebook

Per the Legal Professions Act, 1960, the mandates the General Legal Council to appoint a Director of Legal Education for the Ghana School of Law.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Yaw Oppong is a senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law.

He is also a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana and a Barrister- at-Law with over 22 years of experience as a practicing lawyer.

He has invaluable experience and expertise in Energy and Natural Resource Law.

Mr. Oppong has impressive experience in Banking and Finance law and practices having worked as a lawyer for a number of banking and financial institutions in the country.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London.

The Ghana School of Law has since 1958 been the solely institution in Ghana for training and certification of lawyers.

In recent times, the school has been in the news for the mass failure of persons who take the law school entrance exams.

Many have criticised the General Legal Council for its high-handedness in the administration of legal education in Ghana.

For instance admission into the law school and the bar has been mired by allegations of underhand dealing and lack of transparency.

It is hoped that Mr. Oppong’s appointment director of the institution will end the many bad press it has been hit with in recent times.

Groom Dies In Gory Accident On Kumasi Highway On His Way To Marry His Beautiful Bride

In other news, one of the series of gory road accidents that hit different parts of the country over the weekend has claimed the life of a young groom on his way to marry his bride.

Reports indicate that the groom, Mohammed Zakari perished in a motor accident while on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 1:00 pm,” reports 3News.

Source: YEN.com.gh