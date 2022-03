A young man has gone online to narrate how a lady who he had spent so much for later dumped him for another man

On their wedding day, he wrote a long Facebook post telling people all the ills the lady perpetrated during their relationship

According to him, he spent a whole lot on her, only for her to go and marry another man she always called brother

A young man known as Uncle Bless on Facebook went online on Saturday, March 19, to write about his former girlfriend who was about to get married to another man.

In a long post on Facebook, the ex-boyfriend asked:

“Is it not the same boy I ask you about when we were dating, you said he is nothing to you…”

I spent everything on her

He went ahead to mention that the lady was always calling the now to-be-husband a brother, telling him that there can never be anything between them.

Uncle Bless stated that while they were dating, the lady was constantly billing him hard. He settled all sort for her: from rent to money for a business.

The man revealed that whenever he had little in his account, he always sent it to her. He said that when the lady was draining him financially, he kept their relationship secret from everybody.

You won't go scotfree

He called her an ungrateful being. The scorned ex-boyfriend said that all the guys the lady duped will curse her.

His last sentence said:

“…today is your wedding day right. May God bless the union okay. I will come back and post all our chats here for updates.”

Read his full post below:

Heartbroken man told to take heart

Below are some of the reactions the Uncle Bless' post:

Hassan Al Hussein said:

"Ladies pls if you know you don’t love a man and have no intentions of settling down with them don’t give them false hopes and spend their money. Especially when u realize they are so into u and want to marry u . Thank u."

E.t. Adams said:

"In this modern world that there is no true love like it used to be you spend your money on a woman like that how."

Samed Deff said:

"Are you sure you were the main man or you were just chopping some? Cos for all you know the military man was her main guy before you proposed to her but cos of the benefit she would get from you she decided to walk along till she’s ready to marry."

Kleva Yuth said:

"I feel your pain bro.. she's happy she got you as local client. Take heart. God is preparing a table for you in front of your enemies. Don't talk much bro."

Deku Lawrence Hugo said:

"I feel your pain bro, I have been there before. God will bless you with a better woman, its good this happened."

